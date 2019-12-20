The resolution of the footage won’t be sharp enough for officers to identify faces, but should help them track movement and action, Harrison said.

Harrison had previously opposed the use of the planes. He said he now believes they could prove to be “yet another tool” to fight violence plaguing the city.

The three planes will fly simultaneously, gathering footage over 90 percent of the city, said Baltimore police spokesman Matt Jablow.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD