The Georgia State Patrol later located the deserted Challenger across the state line in a subdivision in Rossville.
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive air and ground search and found Kitts, who engaged officers several times with gunfire before he was shot, East Ridge Police said Monday morning in a statement on Facebook. Kitts was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not say where Kitts was shot, but the statement said information on law enforcement actions inside Georgia would likely come from Catoosa County officials.
