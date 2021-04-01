Marshals went to the La Quinta hotel to arrest Tucker on charges that he killed three people and wounded two others in a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood Friday, Mumford said. Tucker was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list after the Memphis shooting.
As marshals approached the hotel room Thursday morning, he fired three shots at them, Mumford said. No one was hit, and marshals did not return fire, she said.
SWAT negotiators tried to make contact with Tucker, but he did not respond. Police entered the room several hours after the first arrest attempt.
