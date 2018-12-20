TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio say a suspect who was in custody has been shot and killed while he was inside Toledo’s police headquarters.

A Toledo police spokesman says an officer reported the shooting over a police radio and called for medical help.

The shooting happened just after noon Thursday.

Lt. Kevan Toney says no officers were injured. He said he didn’t know what led to the shooting.

Police are investigating.

