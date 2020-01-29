The other woman’s name was not immediately released.
Reed was found in the parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 10:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was a ramp worker and was leaving her shift, WSB-TV reported.
She died after being taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said
Police told WSB-TV Jones knew both women. His car was spotted in Clayton County, and he shot himself as authorities tried to pull him over, Williford told the news station.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.