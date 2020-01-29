The other woman’s name was not immediately released.

Reed was found in the parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 10:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was a ramp worker and was leaving her shift, WSB-TV reported.

She died after being taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said

Police told WSB-TV Jones knew both women. His car was spotted in Clayton County, and he shot himself as authorities tried to pull him over, Williford told the news station.