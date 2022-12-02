Police: Suspect leads lengthy chase amid gunfire, dies

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWARK, Del. — A report of an armed suspicious person led to two carjackings, gunfire and a chase that ended with the suspect dead on Friday, Delaware State Police said. When troopers responding to a report of a suspicious person with a gun in Wilmington made contact with a person, he ran off and gunshots were fired, Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell said at a news conference. A school bus was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured, he said.

The suspect ran away, carjacked a vehicle in the Newport area and fled, Hatchell said. After a lengthy pursuit, the suspect left that vehicle behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark, where more shots were fired, he said. The suspect then ran to southbound Interstate 95, where he carjacked a second vehicle and more shots were fired, Hatchell said.

The suspect fled to the area just south of Route 896, where more shots were fired and “upon contact with police the suspect was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained,” he said. Hatchell did not elaborate on how the suspect died or identify him.

The investigation involves several police agencies and several crime scenes, Hatchell said. I-95 was closed for hours, causing major delays in the area.

