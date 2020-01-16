The attack seems to have been targeted, he said. At least one of the victims had a “previous altercation” with the attacker, Tomlin said, without giving details.

“He showed up here this morning, apparently, directly targeting the two victims,” he said.

Tomlin said it is too soon to say what charges the attacker will face. He could not describe the knife used.

The attacker had been suspended from the school in Abilene, a city of about 123,00 0 people 180 miles (290 kilometers) west of Dallas, said school district spokesman Lance Fleming.

Fleming said classes resumed following the attack and that extra police will be patrolling campus.

The population of Abilene has been corrected in this story. It is 123,000, not 12,300.