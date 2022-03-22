Officers said the bus driver and all of the passengers aboard the Atlanta-to-New York bus were able to exit, but the man remained on board for hours, police spokesperson Ryan Winderweedle told reporters at the scene. Interstate 85 remained shut down in both directions Tuesday afternoon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Police received the call about a suspicious person with a handgun acting erratically around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Winderweedle said.

Advertisement

“We do not know what the suspect is wanting or asking for,” he said. “The call came in that he was suspicious and acting erratic and then produced a handgun.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the man was arrested, Gwinnett County police spokesperson J.R. Richter said. “There have been no injuries reported,” Richter said in an email.

No other details were immediately released.