Police Chief Hank Stawinski said about 30 students were in the classroom at Largo High School when the teacher fought with the student Friday morning.

Stawinski described the video of the fight as “very disturbing” and said the alleged assault on the student was “extraordinarily violent.” The video spread on social media after the incident.

Police said neither the student nor the teacher needed medical attention.

Investigators believe the student was upset with the teacher for contacting the student’s parents the night before, police said. After the student stepped on the teacher’s foot and bumped her with a shoulder, the teacher repeatedly struck the student, according to police. After school employees separated them, the student grabbed the teacher from behind and repeatedly struck her, police said.

