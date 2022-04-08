Police: Teen charged in Christiana Mall carjacking attempt

NEWARK, Del. — A 16-year-old boy from Bear has been charged in a carjacking attempt at Christiana Mall in Newark last month, Delaware State Police announced Friday.
The vehicle was later found running in the parking lot with the doors open. The 14-year-old wasn’t injured, police said.
After identifying the 16-year-old as a suspect, troopers obtained an arrest warrant. He surrendered to police Thursday and was charged with attempted second-degree robbery, police said. He’s being held on $5,000 secured bond.