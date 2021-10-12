Believing that the younger boys got off, the teen turned right and began to drive, but stopped when he heard the 6-year-old crying, police said. The teen looked back and saw the 3-year-old on the ground.
It’s thought that the 3-year-old fell and was run over by the rear right passenger tire, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
The 6-year-old, who also fell, was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
The 13-year-old “was told by his father to move the vehicle,” state police spokesman Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell told The News-Journal. Hatchell couldn’t say whether it was usual for the teen to be driving, citing the ongoing investigation.