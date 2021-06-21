The teen pulled right into the path of the eastbound tractor trailer, then swerved onto the eastbound shoulder, but police said she wasn’t able to avoid a crash with the tractor trailer. The tractor trailer overturned and landed on its left side between the two travel lanes and the Camry stopped in a yard.
The Camry’s driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, but her passenger, a 19-year-old man from Harrington, died on the scene, police said. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.