MILFORD, Del. — A 19-year-old man was killed in crash with a tractor trailer on Milford-Harrington Highway over the weekend, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened Saturday night when the 17-year-old driver of a westbound Toyota Camry tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone on the highway, police said in a news release.

The teen pulled right into the path of the eastbound tractor trailer, then swerved onto the eastbound shoulder, but police said she wasn’t able to avoid a crash with the tractor trailer. The tractor trailer overturned and landed on its left side between the two travel lanes and the Camry stopped in a yard.

The Camry’s driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, but her passenger, a 19-year-old man from Harrington, died on the scene, police said. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.