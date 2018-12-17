GRETNA, La. — Police in the New Orleans area say a teenager driving a stolen U-Haul pickup truck led officers on a chase that ended in a six-vehicle crash.

News outlets cite New Orleans police spokesman Juan Barnes and Gretna police Operations Commander Russell Lloyd as saying no one was seriously injured. Lloyd says the 17-year-old boy was arrested after the pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Lloyd says the stolen truck was spotted via crime recognition cameras, and that the driver fled when a Gretna officer tried to stop it. The officer followed the pickup to a busy intersection in New Orleans’ Central Business District, where it crashed and caused the six-car wreck.

Lloyd says the teenager attempted to run away after the collision but was apprehended on possession of stolen property and other charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.