Arevalo allegedly killed his sister in their home on Dec. 16. During his confession, he told detectives he was embarrassed by her and believed she would not be a good mother, police spokesman Brian Lee said.

Arevalo initially drove his sister’s body somewhere outside the North Texas city where he felt it would not be found, according to a statement from The Colony police. But he allegedly retrieved the corpse early Sunday and brought it back to The Colony.

Police said video from the alley where Arevalo’s body was found helped them make the arrest.

Arevalo has not yet been arraigned and does not have an attorney, Lee said. He was being held in The Colony jail Monday,

