Schultz said “an altercation ensued” and Mendez displayed a knife, leading officers to utilize what he described only as “less lethal devices.” That failed to stop Mendez and, ignoring the officers commands, he began approaching them, so they shot him, Schultz said.
Mendez was taken to a hospital, where he died, Schultz said. The officers were not injured and have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting by the Texas Rangers, Schultz said.
Schultz did not immediately respond to emailed questions on Sunday, including about the heath of the woman and names of the officers involved.
