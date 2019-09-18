Dyer said the victims’ families have waited long enough.
City engineer Dewayne Craddock submitted his resignation and opened fire at his workplace May 31. The 40-year-old died in a gunbattle with police.
The police department’s presentation will follow one by a security firm that’s conducting an independent investigation. That probe is broader in scope but will include a timeline of events and a review of Craddock’s employment history.
