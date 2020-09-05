Police told news outlets the driver was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. A description of the other vehicle reportedly involved in the shooting was not immediately available.
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome denounced the fatal shooting on Twitter.
“What happened tonight is absolutely unacceptable and my heart is heavy,” Broome tweeted. “The community has to honor this child’s life. If you know who did this, please contact the authorities immediately.”
The names of the toddler and the driver were not immediately released.
