BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Police say Interstate 68 in northern West Virginia was shut down for several hours in both directions after a traffic stop prompted an “in-depth investigation.”

State Police in Kingwood say in a news release a motorist was stopped for speeding at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday along eastbound I-68 near Bruceton Mills.

The brief statement didn’t specify the nature of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

News outlets report traffic was diverted off the interstate and motorists were advised to take alternate routes. Westbound lanes were shut down in western Maryland.

The interstate was reopened about four hours later.

