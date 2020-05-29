Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said officers found Jackson suffering from fatal stab wounds in front of his mother’s home.
The suspect fled but was found 15 minutes later at a different apartment complex, Revell said.
McDade had a gun and pointed it at an officer, who then shot him, Revell said. Police haven’t released the officer’s identity but witnesses said the officer was white, news outlets reported.
During a news conference, Revell said there was no indication that the shooting was racially motivated nor was there an indication that the shooting was unjustified.
McDade posted a video on Facebook before the stabbing, stating he was going to get revenge on several men who attacked him the previous day. McDade also said he would have a standoff with police, adding “I’m living suicidal right now.”
Another social media video shows a group of men attack a person believed to be McDade.
Police said they were working to authenticate the videos.
McDade was arrested on May 4 and accused of aggravated assault and pointing a gun at someone. Police said McDade was carrying a BB gun and that he always carried a BB gun with him.
The shooting came days after the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while being detained by police.
