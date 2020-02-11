Investigators believe he specifically targeted the woman, Rolón said. About a dozen customers were in the store at the time of the shooting, and officials said no injuries were reported to anyone else at the mall.

After the shooting, detectives learned that Everett created a list of other employees who police believed were potential targets. Rolón said law enforcement immediately contacted those workers to make sure they were safe. They were told to stay at places that weren’t listed in their personnel files.

Under Armour management was working with police, Rolón said. Investigators didn’t immediately say what prompted Everett’s firing.

Authorities asked anyone who spots Everett to immediately call 911.