The crash happened just after noon Thursday on Lighthouse Road, police said in a news release. A 64-year-old Selbyville man driving a Chevrolet Express van turned left into the Fenwick Hardware store parking lot, but he didn’t see an eastbound Yamaha scooter on the shoulder. The van hit the scooter and police said the 70-year-old man riding the scooter was ejected and landed in the parking lot. The man riding the scooter was seriously injured and flown to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.