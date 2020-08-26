Court records say Zager admitted to officers that she struck the child, who had a swollen eye, but denied using the slur. Police say they also found a container of pills in her underwear and charged her will illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Zager was released on her own recognizance Monday. Her public defender did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning seeking comment.
