Police: Woman, 72, stabbed person trying to dump walker

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A 72-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police said she stabbed someone trying to throw her walker into a dumpster at a Delaware motel.
The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the woman still had the knife in her hand when troopers arrived. She was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. She was being held at Baylor Correctional Institution with secured bond set at $30,000.