Semaan fatally struck one man with a stolen vehicle before striking and injuring two women that morning, police said. Occupants of vehicles involved in the crashes also suffered injuries, which police said were non-life-threatening.
Delaware State Police identified the pedestrian who died as Joseph Stanavich, 47, of New Castle. He has been walking on the shoulder of Route 9 when he was struck, police said.
Semaan is being held on $47,000 cash bond, police said. It’s unclear if she has hired an attorney who can speak on her behalf. Police said Sunday that they could not provide any information that could explain what might have been behind Semaan’s actions.