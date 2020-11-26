Buffalo police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told reporters the vehicle had reached an “extreme rate of speed” before crashing into the marble obelisk in front of Buffalo City Hall.
“This is a first, to see a vehicle that went that far and that airborne,” Rinaldo said. Police have opened a criminal investigation “to determine exactly what happened,” he said.
The Buffalo News reported the Toyota Sienna crashed through two marble posts ringing the site, then struck the 96-foot-tall (29-meter-tall) monument honoring President William McKinley, who was assassinated on a 1901 visit to the city in western New York.
