SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Police have arrested an Ohio woman who they say kept the body of her boyfriend inside their shared motel room for four days after he died of a suspected drug overdose.

Authorities say a worker discovered the body at the Crosslands Motel in the Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville on June 14.

Court documents identify the body as Jacob Tackett. Police say 34-year-old Kathryn Carmen, or Akron, told officers he stopped breathing after they used heroin together June 10.

Police say the woman covered the body with a sheet the next day and continued to stay in the room and use heroin.

The worker found the body after investigating a foul odor coming from the room.

Carmen is charged with abuse of a corpse. A message seeking comment was left for her attorney Monday.

