The woman, who was found outside the home lying on top of a gun, is in critical condition.

Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says the woman and man are believed to be the parents of the children. Coulter says the woman apparently shot the others before shooting herself.

No names have been released, and there were conflicting accounts of family members’ ages.

