Love was at the home with the victim, an acquaintance of Love’s, and a 72-year-old woman when a verbal argument ensued.
Police said Love shoved the sandwich on the victim when the argument escalated and then grabbed the victim and threatened to harm her. That’s when she also took out the hammer.
Love, 55, was charged with aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and offensive touching. She has been released on her own recognizance.
It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.