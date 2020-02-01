Aludein Marks, 25, of the Bronx, was charged with multiple counts of robbery, grand larceny, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on the charges.

Police said the carjackings began after 7 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and 74th Street, where Marks allegedly ordered a motorist out of a gray Mercedes Benz sedan.

After striking a vehicle around 68th Street and York Avenue, police said, the woman made her way south on FDR Drive. She allegedly ditched the stolen sedan and then carjacked a Mercedes SUV, crashing that vehicle into a car around 34th Street.

Marks is accused of abandoning the SUV after it flipped over and forcefully removing the occupants of a Toyota Camry. Police said she slammed into 15 vehicles with that vehicle as she made her way downtown.

She was finally arrested after crashing into a barrier across from City Hall and taken to a local hospital for observation, police said

Police said they did not recover any weapons following the wild spree.