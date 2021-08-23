Weather conditions and lighting kept the pickup driver from seeing the crash ahead, police said. Impairment wasn’t a factor, police said.
Escobar-Duplan joined the Wilmington Manor Fire Company in 2018, the company said. She received firefighting and basic medical training, and was “actively riding the ambulance as an apprentice.” Escobar-Duplan worked as a security guard at West Chester University, where she was studying criminal justice, the company said.
In a statement, university police said Escobar-Duplan had been with the department since 2018.
“Those of us that knew Cecilia know that this is exactly the kind of person she was,” the department said. “Cecilia would always go out of her way to help anyone and everyone in need!”