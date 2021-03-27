The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Police said troopers were called to a home in Seaford to help “medical personnel” at the residence. The woman threatened the medical personnel and troopers with a gun as they were “engaging” with her, the news release says. Police haven’t said why medical personnel were at the home.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Nobody else was injured.
The Delaware News Journal reports that a man who answered the door at the Seaford home declined to comment Friday.
