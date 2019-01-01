HARBESON, Del. — Police in Delaware say a woman tried to run over another woman several times during a fight, but struck a house and a vehicle instead.

Delaware State Police said in a statement that troopers were called to a Harbeson home for a report of a vehicle that hit a house.

Police say the troopers learned that 34-year-old Rachel Holland of Georgetown and the 40-year-old woman who lived at the home fought and Holland was asked to leave. Police say Holland got in her vehicle and tried to run over the woman four times, but she hit the house and a parked vehicle instead before fleeing.

Police say troopers found Holland in her vehicle stuck in a ditch nearby. Holland is charged with four counts of reckless endangering.

