These undated images provided by the Richmond, Ky. Police Department show, Savannah Spurlock. 23, who was last scene leaving a Lexington, Ky., bar with several men on Jan. 4, 2019. Kentucky State Police say human remains have been found during a search for a woman who disappeared in January. Trooper Robert Purdy tells news outlets the remains were found Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in a residential neighborhood in Garrard County. Police say a tip reported led authorities to search the property, which belongs to relatives of a suspect. (Richmond, Ky. Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

LANCASTER, Ky. — Police have released more details about how they found the remains of a missing Kentucky woman.

Police testified in court Monday that 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock’s naked remains were found buried in a shallow grave and wrapped in a rug and garbage bags, with her feet bound.

The details were presented during a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old David Sparks, who is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after Spurlock’s remains were found on property connected to his family.

News outlets report the case was sent to a grand jury after the hearing.

Spurlock was last seen in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men, including Sparks.

A Wednesday tip about a foul order led authorities to search a Garrard County property where they discovered Spurlock’s remains.

