“For them to just get to this state ... calling other people there to beat up a person or resident who is attending there. I find that to be a coward way,” Martin said.
The resident, a 25-year-old man, had a black eye, cuts on his body, puncture wounds in his neck and severe bruising, Martin said. Photos published by the news outlets show large patterns of abrasions or bruises on the man’s back.
“It was severe enough to where it’s basically traumatizing,” Martin told WALA-TV.
The owner and executives of the home did not respond to requests for comments or hung up on phone calls, the news outlets reported.
The Alabama Department of Mental Health certified the home as a residential facility for people with intellectual disabilities. The department is investigating, along with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Mental health authorities say they hadn’t received prior complaints about the home.