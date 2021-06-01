A man later identified as Robert Pearce, 37, of New Iberia, ran from the officers, authorities said. As he tried to enter a female motorist’s car, he was shot. It was not immediately clear how many or which of the responding officers and deputies fired. Investigators also did not release information about Pearce’s race.
The Berwick Police Department requested that state police handle the investigation, according to the release.
Pearce was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish coroner.
“It was later determined that the handgun was a BB gun pistol,” the release said.