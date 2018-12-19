TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man who tried to rob an Oklahoma pharmacy has been fatally shot by a store worker.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at a Walgreens in Tulsa.

Police say the worker who had a state-issued concealed carry license shot the suspect, fatally wounding him. They say a second person inside the store was grazed by a bullet that was fired from the suspect’s gun as he fell to the floor after being shot.

The person grazed by the bullet was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Police did not immediately release the name of the robbery suspect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.