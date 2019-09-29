Rutherford says Thorton then pulled out a knife and tried to stab a medic. The driver stopped and both medics left the ambulance, and Thornton chased after them. He was later located at a convenience store.

Thornton was charged with two counts of attempted murder. He was being held Sunday at the South Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney.

