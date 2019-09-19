CALIFORNIA

Activist to face federal charge in drug deaths

Political activist Ed Buck will face a federal charge connected to an overdose death at his Los Angeles-area home, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

Buck, 65, will be charged with distributing methamphetamine resulting in the death of Gemmel Moore, said the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and insisted on anonymity.

Moore, 26, died in 2017 at a West Hollywood home belonging to Buck, a gay activist. Another man, Timothy Dean, died of an overdose there in January.

Both men were black. Buck, who is white, was not charged immediately following the deaths.

Messages to Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, were not immediately returned.

State prosecutors charged the wealthy Democratic donor this week with causing the overdose of another man who escaped from his home this month.

In court documents, authorities said Buck used his position of power to manipulate male victims into participating in sexual fetishes that involved injecting them with methamphetamine.

Buck appeared in court on the state charges Thursday, and his arraignment was postponed until next month. He was held on $4 million bail.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Suspect in university shooting pleads guilty

The man charged with killing two North Carolina college students and wounding four others in April pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges, then apologized for his crimes.

Trystan Andrew Terrell also pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm on educational property — charges filed in connection with the April 30 shooting of students gathered in a lecture hall at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

State prosecutors accepted Terrell’s plea during a hearing that was previously scheduled to decide whether the gunman could face the death penalty for the killings.

Following his arrest, Terrell told investigators he gave up on the attack on the spring semester class’s last day after being tackled by one of the students who died, Riley Howell. Howell knocked the assailant down, buying enough time for the first officer into the classroom to capture Terrell, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said.

Howell, 21, of Waynesville, and Reid Parlier, 19, of Midland, died after each was shot multiple times, their autopsies said. Those wounded were Sean Dehart and Drew Pescaro, both of Apex; Emily Houpt of Charlotte; and Rami Alramadhan of Saihat, Saudi Arabia.