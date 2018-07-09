CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — A candidate for governor in Rhode Island had to be rescued by the Coast Guard after his yacht hit a rock while blasting music at beachgoers to draw attention to his campaign.

Joe Trillo thanked first responders Monday for rescuing him and three others on Sunday near Charlestown. He said they hit a rock that wasn’t charted and started taking on water.

The Coast Guard, which posted a photo on Facebook, says Trillo was 100 to 300 yards from shore.

The former Republican lawmaker running as an independent has said President Donald Trump inspired his gubernatorial run.

It was at least the second time this month he took his 65-foot (19-meter) yacht, the Lady M, out with a giant campaign sign and playing patriotic music, drawing complaints from some beachgoers.

