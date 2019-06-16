Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, shown last week in Washington, clashed with Fox News’s Chris Wallace about President Trump’s remarks on taking help from foreign governments. (Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo angrily dismissed concerns that President Trump’s willingness to accept political information from foreign governments could undermine America’s democracy, saying it was “a Washington piece of silliness” to even be asked about the matter.

On “Fox News Sunday,” Pompeo repeatedly clashed with host Chris Wallace as he was pressed for answers after Trump said last week he would be willing to accept opposition research from a foreign government during the 2020 campaign.

Pompeo initially sought to brush aside the controversy. “Chris, you asked me not to call any of your questions today ridiculous. You came really close right there,” Pompeo said after Wallace asked if it would be “right or wrong” for Trump to accept that information. “You came really close right there. President Trump has been very clear. He clarified his remarks later.”

In an interview last week with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Trump said he would “take” “information” on his political opponents from a foreign government if they offered. Trump also said the “FBI director is wrong” for stating that candidates should immediately notify his office if they are approached by representatives of a foreign government hawking campaign dirt.

The president’s comments sparked an uproar on Capitol Hill and within the U.S. intelligence community. Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub even issued an unusual statement noting it would be illegal for a presidential candidate to accept help from a foreign government.

Pompeo sought to defuse Wallace’s questions, saying that Trump stated later in his interview with Stephanopoulos that he would both accept the information and call the FBI.

“He made it very clear, even in his first comments, he said ‘I’d do both’. He said he’d call the FBI,” said Pompeo, who was the director of the CIA before Trump nominated him to be the secretary of state last year.

But Wallace played back Trump’s recent conflicting statements, including an appearance on “Fox and Friends” on Friday in which the president said he would listen to the information first and then decide what to do with it.

“He says it’s not interference, it’s information,” Wallace said. “The country, sir, and I don’t have to tell you, has a long history dating back to George Washington in saying that foreign interference in our elections is unacceptable.”

Pompeo, visibly agitated, shot back, “President Trump believes that too.”

“I came on to talk about foreign policy and I think the third time you’ve asked me about a Washington piece of silliness,” Pompeo added, “that chased down the story that is inconsistent with what I’ve seen President Trump do every single day.”

Pompeo’s interview comes as other Trump allies, including Republicans in Congress, have also either struggled to defend, or flatly condemned, the president’s handling of the question.

“If a foreign government comes to you as a public official and offers to help your campaign, giving you anything of value, whether it be money or information on your opponent, the right answer is no,” said Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s most vocal supporters.