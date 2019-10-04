PODGORICA, Montenegro — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Montenegro to show support for the NATO ally as a Ukraine-focused impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump picks up steam.

Pompeo arrived in Podgorica on Friday, a day after one of his former top aides told congressional investigators about efforts to press Ukraine’s government to open a corruption probe that could have targeted former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. Pompeo did not speak to reporters aboard his plane during the brief flight from Rome.