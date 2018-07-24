FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to the hospital amid reports that the pop star suffered a drug overdose. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to the hospital amid reports that the pop star suffered a drug overdose.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said paramedics received a call about a woman in need of medical attention at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, but Stewart said she could not confirm the woman’s condition or provide any additional details.

Los Angeles police were also dispatched, but Officer Carlos Zaragoza said he could not release the woman’s identity or condition.

Representatives for Lovato, 25, did not respond to requests for comment. Attempts to reach Lovato’s sister and mother were unsuccessful. TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalization based on sources.

Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. On the song “Sober,” she sings the lyrics: “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

In her YouTube documentary released last year called “Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated,” she openly discusses her cocaine use and battles with alcohol.

Fox said it would pull its episode of “Beat Shazam” featuring Lovato, which was to air Tuesday night, because of the recent news.

“We have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family,” the network said.

Lovato was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City on Thursday.

News crews gathered outside Lovato’s home in the Hollywood Hills, where vehicles were seen entering and leaving Tuesday afternoon. Their occupants did not stop to speak to reporters.

The hashtag #PrayForDemi trended on Twitter and several celebrities posted supportive words Tuesday, including Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley, Kesha, Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Kehlani and British electronic group Clean Bandit, whose current single “Solo” features Lovato.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted that “it breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

The singer-actress, who entered rehab in 2010, struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years, and she’s become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Lovato, who was a child actress on the TV series “Barney & Friends,” broke on the scene as a teen on the Disney Channel film “Camp Rock” and the network series “Sonny with a Chance.” She went on to become a multi-platinum pop star, launching Top 10 hits like “Sorry Not Sorry,” ‘’Skyscraper,” ‘’Heart Attack.” Her 2015 album, “Confident,” earned her a Grammy nomination for best pop vocal album.

___

Associated Press Writer Pablo Arauz Pena contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.