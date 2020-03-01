Ste. Anne parish, near the Detroit River, began in 1701 and is the second-oldest continuously operating Catholic parish in the U.S., with 575 families, the archdiocese said. The current church was built in 1886.
“To demonstrate it met criteria for becoming a Minor Basilica, Ste. Anne extensively documented its heightened liturgical activity and its architectural stature. ... It contains many artifacts from the so-called stone church, the church building that preceded the present structure,” the archdiocese said.
Archbishop Allen Vigneron will celebrate the designation at a Mass on April 26.
