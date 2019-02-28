In this Feb. 2, 2019 photo, coyote pelts are displayed for sale at a trappers’ auction in Herkimer, N.Y. Coyote is one of the few animals can get a decent price for thanks largely to demand driven by coats with coyote trim. Fur-trimmed parkas so common on city sidewalks have become a boon to backwoods trappers. (Michael Hill/Associated Press)

HERKIMER, N.Y. — Those fur-trimmed parkas so common on city sidewalks have become a boon to backwoods trappers.

Coyote fur pelts are in big demand to provide the lush, silvery or tawny-tinged arcs of fur on the hoods on Canada Goose coats and their many global imitators.

A good western coyote, prized for its silky, light-colored fur, can fetch more than $100. The top price at a recent Colorado auction hit $170, a 40 percent increase from four years ago.

Late fall and early winter are the prime trapping time when coyote coats are at their fullest, but a lot of the selling happens in winter.

The hot market for coyotes comes as trappers deal with economic slumps in China and Russia, competition from ranched fur and the intense ire of animal welfare activists.

