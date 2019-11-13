Earlier this year, the city of Columbus reached a $450,000 settlement with Daniels over the porn actress’ arrest at a strip club in 2018. Trump’s lawyers noted in filing to the court involved in the Columbus judgment last week that Clifford owes him $293,052.
Daniels’ attorneys said in a Wednesday filing that Clifford has an active appeal in her defamation suit and Trump’s request should be deemed “null and void.”
