NEW CASTLE, Del. — A Delaware man was injured over the weekend after he was hit in the head by his single-engine airplane’s propeller, state Port Authority officials confirmed.
First responders were called to the New Castle Airport on Saturday morning where they found the Wilmington pilot unresponsive, Delaware Bay Port Authority officials told news outlets. Investigators determined the man had gotten out of his plane to start it manually when the propeller hit him in the head, according to Port Authority.