CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Residents in portions of Appalachia could be digging out from a midweek snowstorm.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for up to 4 inches of snow through Wednesday evening in parts of southern West Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia.

The weather service says the storm will likely cause slippery road conditions on Wednesday morning.

Accumulations are expected to be less than an inch in central Kentucky.

