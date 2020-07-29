But the specific timing of how this would play out remained unclear. Gov. Kate Brown (D) said the agents would leave downtown Thursday and then the city soon thereafter, while acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf declared federal officials would pull back from Portland “should circumstances on the ground significantly improve” as state troopers move to protect the courthouse.

The uncertainty came as intense showdowns have continued between protesters and federal agents in Oregon’s biggest city, drawing criticism from local officials and scrutiny from two inspectors general. The Trump administration has defended its response as a necessary move to keep people from attacking the courthouse.

In both sides’ telling, the agreement between Oregon and the Trump administration seeks to replace the highly scrutinized federal forces with state troopers.

“After my repeated requests, the federal government has agreed to a phased withdrawal of federal officers that have been deployed to the Mark Hatfield United States Courthouse over recent weeks,” Brown said in her statement. “These federal officers have acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community.”

Brown said that officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement — who had gone to Portland as part of a DHS deployment called “Operation Diligent Valor” — would leave downtown Portland beginning Thursday “and shortly thereafter will begin going home.”

The Oregon State Police would instead protect both “free speech and the security of the exterior of the courthouse with the Federal Protective Service,” Brown said. A more limited group of federal officials who secure the building normally also would stay put and focus on the inside of the courthouse, she added.

Wolf said DHS will revisit the number of agents in Portland when “we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure.”

If circumstances “significantly improve due to the influx of state and local law enforcement,” Wolf said, DHS could change its deployment.

Brown’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Wolf’s statement.

In a call with reporters not long after, Wolf described a plan that would withdraw CBP and ICE personnel from what have become the front lines of the nightly clashes with demonstrators. But those forces would remain downtown on standby, he said.

“Our entire law enforcement presence that is currently in Portland will remain in Portland until we are assured the federal courthouse will no longer be attacked,” he said.

Wolf said he expects some Oregon state troopers to be inside the secure perimeter around the courthouse, but most would remain outside to keep crowds away from the building.

Brown also acknowledged that the unrest in Portland — which has seen nightly protests for two months — predated these clashes with federal officials, noting that the demonstrations would likely continue even if they pulled back.

“We need to recognize that the protests in Portland are not solely about the federal presence,” she said. Brown added: “We have an opportunity that we cannot afford to waste. The departure of federal forces represents the beginning of a process that will be as difficult as it is overdue.”