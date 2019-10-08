That’s in addition to the more than 600,000 customers that Pacific Gas & Electric announced a day earlier could be affected.

The largest numbers of potentially affected SoCal Edison customers are in Los Angeles County and to the east in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Also under consideration are areas to the west in Ventura County and to the north in Kern, Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties.

On Monday, Pacific Gas & Electric announced possible blackouts in 30 northern and central counties starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD