McPherson said the items and remains were found in a swampy area — home to alligators, snakes, coyotes and other wildlife — that had previously been underwater.
Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, took part in the search Wednesday with the FBI and police from North Port, Fla., more than a month after Laundrie was reported missing after heading to the vast Carlton Reserve park.
The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it had been summoned to the reserve but would not comment further.
Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the killing of Petito, who was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she didn’t return from a cross-country trip the couple took out West.
Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 on the edge of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. The coroner there concluded she died of strangulation and her body had been where it was found for three or four weeks.
— Associated Press
NEW YORK
Lawyers admit to torching of police car
A pair of activist lawyers pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges they torched an empty New York City police vehicle last year amid the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.
Urooj Rahman, 32, and Colinford Mattis, 34, could get up to 10 years in prison at sentencing next year on a charge of possessing or making a destructive device. They had faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted at trial on seven counts, including six that will be dropped as a result of the plea.
Along with a prison term, both could be disbarred.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn had accused Rahman of throwing a bottle containing gasoline into an empty police vehicle, trying to distribute molotov cocktails to other people and then fleeing in a minivan driven by Mattis.
— Associated Press